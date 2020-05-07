As the country woke up to the news of Vizag gas leak incident on Thursday, several Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities extended their condolences to the affected families. Bollywood celebrities including film director Karan Johar, producer Bhushan Kumar and actors Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher, and others took to social media to express grief over the deadly incident. Also Read - Vizag Gas Leak: Death Toll Reaches 11, Around 1000 Sick; Andhra CM Announces Rs 1 Crore Ex-gratia to Families of Deceased

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and said, “Deeply saddened by the death of #VizagGasLeak victims. My heart goes out to their families. My heartfelt condolences. I am praying for the people affected by this tragedy.” Also Read - Vizag Tragedy: What is Styrene, The Chemical That Caused the Gas Leak At Visakhapatnam?

Kangana Ranaut’s team also posted her condolences from on Twitter. “The terrifying news of the #VizagGasLeak is deeply shocking. My prayers and thoughts with everyone who lost their families and hope everyone who’ve suffered recover soon #Visakhapatnam #VizagGasTragedy,” tweeted Team Kangana Ranaut. Also Read - Video of Yash And Roohi Calling Karan Johar’s 'Tijori' a Washing Machine is Making us Laughing Hard

Pednekar also took to Twitter to express grief over the incident and said, “Deeply pained to hear about the Visakhapatnam Gas Leak. I’m praying for the safety and well-being of everyone there. Condolences to the families of the victims,” her tweet further read.

Arjun Kapoor also took to Twitter to extend condolences to the affected families. “The tragic news of Visakhapatnam Gas Leak is extremely shocking. My prayers are with everyone of the city. Condolences to the families of the victims. #PrayForVizag,” he tweeted.

Randeep Hooda also tweeted about the incident and said, “my heart goes to all the people affected by the #VizagGasLeak. I hope measures are taken really soon to get things under control. Speedy recovery to all those who’ve suffered in this tragic incident. Stay safe everyone #VizagGasLeak #Vishakhapatnam,” his tweet further read.

Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, Nani took to social media and wrote: This is heartbreaking .. it’s just getting more and more worse .. helpless and all we are left to do is pray.”

Allu Arjun too prayed for the safety and well being of the victims. “It’s really heart breaking to see Vizag, which one of the most special places in my life, in such a state. I am deeply saddened by this horrific accident. Condolences to families who have lost their lives and hoping for a speedy recovery for the rest,” he wrote.

Karan Johar tweeted, “saddened and pained to know of the #Vishakapatnam gas leak…prayers.”

Bhushan Kumar also took to Twitter to express sorrow over the gas leak incident. “My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the gas leak & prayers with the ones affected by this terrible tragedy. #VizagGasLeak,” tweeted Bhushan Kumar.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is known for helming the Bahubali franchise, is extremely disturbed by the visuals from the Vizag Gas Leak.

The death toll from the gas leak disaster that took place in Vizag in the wee hours of Thursday has reached 11. Over 1,000 people have fallen sick after exposure to the toxic styrene gas. Around 25 people are known to be in critical condition. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has declared the incident a chemical disaster.