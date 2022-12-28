‘Vo Mujhe Bhi Nahi Chodenge’! Vivek Agnihotri Reacts After Fresh Twist in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case

'Vo Mujhe Bhi Nahi Chodenge'! Vivek Agnihotri Reacts After Fresh Twist in Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput death case twist: Director Vivek Agnihotri reacted to the new twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Taking to Twitter, he made a cryptic post and shared a picture of him posing with the late actor. The Kashmir Files director wrote ‘vo mujhe bhi nahi chodenge (they won’t even leave me)’ as part of the caption of his post.

Vivek wrote, ““वो मुझे भी नहीं छोड़ेंगे…”

कौन थे ‘वो’, सुशांत, मेरे दोस्त?

#SushantSinghRajput

#RightToJustice (They won’t even leave me. Who were ‘they’, Sushant, my friend?)”

Earlier this week, a senior worker from the Cooper Hospital where Sushant’s post-mortem was conducted, created a stir with his latest interview. He claimed that he was present during the post-mortem of the actor and he saw injury signs on his body.

While speaking to TV9 Marathi, Roopkumar Shah said, “When I saw Sushant’s body, it did not appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I had over 28 years of experience. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later (sic).”

He added, “When the clothes were removed, there were beating marks on the body. There were injury marks at two or three places on the neck. It seemed as if the hands and legs were broken due to beating. There were deep injury marks on the body. The video shoot was to happen, but whether it happened or not. Seniors were also asked to work on the photos only. So, we worked on it (sic).”

Reacting to these explosive claims, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted and said, “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput (sic).”

Sushant died on June 14, 2020. After Mumbai Police called it a case of suicide, CBI took over the probe. However, no closure report has been filed in the case yet.