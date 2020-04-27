Voot’s latest offering – The Raikar Case featuring Kunal Karan Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Bhave, Neel Bhoopalam and Parul Gulati is now running wildly among the viewers in India. The story revolves around the Raikar family who go through an unspeakable tragedy when the youngest son of the family, Tarun Raikar is found dead. A seemingly put-together affluent family comes to break the family apart. The Raikar Case is an edge-of-the-seat thriller about lies of an affluent family who is far from perfect! Also Read - Hotstar Disney Plus' Hundred Hit by Tamilrockers: Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru Starrer Gets Leaked For Free HD Downloading

The Raikar Case follows a convoluted plot which requires audience members to pay attention to every detail as the story unfolds. Also Read - Netflix’s Extraction Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

While the web series is set to keep the viewers entertained under the ongoing lockdown, it seems there’s bad news for the makers though. Notorious website Tamilrockers, infamous for running pirated movies online, has leaked The Raikar Case just a day after its release on Voot. While it’s a regular offense by the website to leak the latest movies being released, this time the viewers who have not subscribed to Voot are the ones being targetted and lured to watch the film for free. Also Read - Netflix’s Hasmukh Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Site

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens. Earlier, films such as Extraction, Hasmukh, Angrezi Medium, Street Dancer 3D, Panga, Chhapaak, Good Newwz, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Panipat, Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Pagalpanti, Hotel Mumbai, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30 and Kabir Singh among others were also leaked by Tamilrockers.