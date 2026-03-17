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Vulgar: Kangana Ranaut bashes Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutts double meaning song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil

‘Vulgar’: Kangana Ranaut bashes Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt’s double meaning song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ from KD: The Devil

The song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke" from the Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt starrer KD: The Devil has sparked controversy since its release due to its objectionable lyrics and choreography. The song’s c

The song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” from the Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt starrer KD: The Devil has sparked controversy since its release due to its objectionable lyrics and choreography. The song’s clearance by the censor board has also drawn criticism. Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has strongly condemned the song, accusing Bollywood of crossing the line of “obscenity.”

Speaking to ANI, Kangana said, “Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them. But I don’t think they have any shame. There needs to be even more strictness about the display of such vulgarity and obscenity…I think some strict rein will have to be put on Bollywood.”

#WATCH | Delhi: On the controversy over the actress Nora Fatehi’s song, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, “Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them. But I don’t think they have any… pic.twitter.com/o4cyShzoEY — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2026



Armaan Malik also expressed his displeasure over the song. Before Kangana, many others had objected to its lyrics. The singer shared his surprise on his X account, saying that after hearing the lyrics, he had to watch the video again because he couldn’t believe what he was hearing. He added that the quality of lyrics in commercial songs has reached a new low and expressed sadness at seeing it stoop to this level.

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Meanwhile, a lawyer has requested the CBFC to immediately ban and remove the song, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, especially for minors. According to ANI, the complainant stated that the song, which has been released on YouTube and is widely circulating on social media, contains highly vulgar, sexually provocative, and objectionable content. The scenes and choreography are also said to promote obscenity, thereby offending public decency. A separate criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell regarding the song.

Nora Fatehi‘s item song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” is from the pan-India Kannada film KD: The Devil, directed by Prem. The opening lines of the song have a double meaning and include a very explicit description of sexual themes. Anand Audio, the film’s official music partner, has released the song in multiple languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

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