Waheeda Rehman Expresses Gratitude Over Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award

Waheeda Rehman reacted to Union Minister Anurag Thakur's announcement of honouring her with Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Waheeda Rehman Expresses Gratitude Over Dadasaheb Phalke: Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman expressed happiness on being announced as the recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. She said, “I am happy. This is a big award from the government… I want to thank I&B Minister Anurag Thakur for it…” The esteemed award for the veteran was announced by Union Minister of Information And Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. The Union Minister had tweeted, “I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema.”

WATCH WAHEEDA REHMAN’S REACTION ON DADASAHEB PHALKE HONOUR:

#WATCH: On being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, veteran actress Waheeda Rehman says, “I am happy. This is a big award from the government… I want to thank I&B Minister Anurag Thakur for it…” pic.twitter.com/vXVYT6BPFL — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2023

ASHA PAREKH REACTS TO WAHEEDA REHMAN BEING HONOURED WITH DADASAHEB PHALKE

Waheeda’s friend and veteran actress Asha Parekh in an interaction with NDTV said, “I was thrilled. She is a lovely human being, a lovely actress, I am very very happy for her. She is beautiful. She is gorgeous because she is a good human being and that shows on her face.” She further added, “”She has worked in some wonderful films throughout her life. In her comeback films as well, she kept her mark. Whatever she did, she put her mark.”

UNION MINISTER ANURAG THAKUR PRAISES WAHEEDA REHMAN:

I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema. Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her… — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 26, 2023

