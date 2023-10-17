Home

Waheeda Rehman Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award From President Droupadi Murmu

Waheeda Rehman received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award from honourable President Droupadi Murmu.

69th National Film Awards: Waheeda Rehman has been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 69th National Film Awards. Union Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the veteran on her National Award win. The actress was felicitated in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu. Before honouring the cinema legend, a flashback video of her throwback films was showcased to the audiences. In the clip, Waheeda says how she has always been interested in doing something different as an artist. Tamil superstar Chiranjeevi and Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra congratulated the Guide actress. The video ends as she says, “Meri Koshish rehi hai accha kaam karu (I make efforts to give it my best when it comes to work”).

UNION MINISTER ANURAG THAKUR CONGRATULATES WAHEEDA REHMAN:

WAHEEDA REHMAN RECEIVED DADASAHEB PHALKE AWARD:

WAHEEDA REHMAN ELATED ON RECEIVING DADASAHEB PHALKE AWARD

Waheeda had previously expressed gratitude on the prestigious honour and said, “I am happy. This is a big award from the government… I want to thank I&B Minister Anurag Thakur for it…” She further added.” The Union Minister had tweeted, “I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema”. On receivong the award on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the veteran actress stated that, “I thank President Droupadi Murmu, Anurag Thakur and jury members for the honour. Aaj jis mukaam pehoon usme meri pyari industry, actors, writers, directors, producer, singers ko dhanyavad (Today, whatever I am is because of my lovely film industry including actors, writers, directors, producers and singers, I thank each and every one). Waheeda specially mentions in her speech about hair and makeup artists who have supported her as film sab logon se milke banti hai (a film is a joint team effort of everyone involved in the creative process). Thank you very much”.

President Droupadi Murmu in her speech congratulated and lauded the veteran for not changing her name at a time when it was a prevalent practice in Indian cinema. She also pointed out at the women-oriented films of Waheeda that paved way for progressive cinema.

Waheeda made her Hindi film debut with CID, produced by Guru Dutta and directed by Raj Khosla. She is known for her roles in Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool and Guide.

