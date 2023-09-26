Waheeda Rehman to be Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award

Home

Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced that Waheeda Rehman will receive the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award.

Waheeda Rehman to be Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman will be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023. Union Minister of Information And Broadcasting Anurag Thakur made the announcement on Twitter. The veteran actress will receive the esteemed award for her contribution towards Indian cinema. Anurag Thakur captioned his tweet as, “I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema.”

ANURAG THAKUR ANNOUCES WAHEEDA REHMAAN AS THE RECIPIENT OF DADASAHEB PHALKE AWARD 2023:

I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema. Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her… — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 26, 2023

UNION MINISTER ANURAG THAKUR HAILS NARI SHAKTI AS HE PRAISES WAHEEDA REHMAN

The Union Minister further added, “Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others. In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma and Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hard work. He also pointed out, “At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded with this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society.”

