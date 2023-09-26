Home

Entertainment

When Waheeda Rehman Took Multiple Retakes For a Scene Due to This Reason

When Waheeda Rehman Took Multiple Retakes For a Scene Due to This Reason

Trivia: Waheeda Rehman once revealed that she took multiple retakes for an emotional scene in Guru Dutt's Pyaasa.

When Waheeda Rehman Took Multiple Retakes For a Scene Due to This Reason

Waheeda Rehman Took Multiple Retakes For a Scene in Pyaasa: Waheeda Rehman will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award 2023. Union Minister of Information And Broadcasting Anurag Thakur announced the same on his official Twitter handle. He wrote, ” The veteran actress shared screen space with legends like Guru Dutt, Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor. Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Guide and Teesri Kasam are some of her popular classics. However, Pyaasa is one of her cult classics which paved way for future generations as her script and character were ahead of times. In one of her interviews, the Pyaasa actress revealed she once took 35 retakes for a scene.

Trending Now

WAHEEDA REHMAN RECALLS WHEN SHE TOOK MULTIPLE RETAKES FOR AN EMOTIONAL SCENE

You may like to read

Waheeda recalled that she was shooting for a crucial scene in Guru Dutt’s directorial Pyaasa. In the dramatic sequence her character realizes after reading the song lyrics that they were written by Dutt’s character. The scene required her to run downstairs from second floor and then speak her lines after confronting the protagonist. However, by the team she came down, the actress went breathless. Waheeda told, “I was suffering from Asthma at that time but I hadn’t revealed it to anyone. When Guru Dutt asked me, I said there was nothing wrong. After the 35th take my mother who was present on the set interrupted and said to him, ‘I am watching it since long that because of her your production is suffering losses due to multiple retakes. She won’t tell you, but she is suffering from Asthma’. Guru Dutt then told me that I should have spoken about it earlier so that the scene could have been shot in a much more convenient way. He then decided to cut the shot when I run downstairs and completed the full scene by editing the sequence where I speak my dialogue from the ground floor”.

Waheeda made her Hindi film debut with CID, produced by Guru Dutta and directed by Raj Khosla.

For more updates on Waheeda Rehman, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES