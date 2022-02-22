In what can be called a shocking turn of events, just before the launch of her controversial reality show Lock Upp, a viral video emerged which showed TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor getting kidnapped at gunpoint. The video, which was filmed outside the Balaji studio, went viral on social media and left fans in shock. In the video, Ekta can be seen smiling and walking towards the car as shutterbugs click her photographs.Also Read - Lock Upp Second Contestant Revealed: Munawar Faruqui's 'Joke Gone Wrong' Lands Him In Kangana's Jail | Watch Promo

Soon, two masked men emerge who flash their guns. They force Ekta to get inside the vehicle as the paparazzi scream for help, The masked men can be seen shouting 'chal andar baith (go, sit inside)' as Ekta struggles. The men ask the paparazzi to shut their cameras and disperse the crowd. Watch the shocking video below:

As the video went viral on social media, several fans called the ‘kidnapping’ a ‘publicity stunt’. It didn’t take long for netizens to speculate that the video was, in fact, a way for Ekta to promote her upcoming reality show Lock Upp, which will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut. While it is not known what happened to Ekta for sure, fans are convinced that the kidnapping was fake. Meanwhile, there has been no word from Ekta on the same.

For the uninitiated, Lock Upp is all set to premiere on Alt Balaji and MX Player on February 27, 2022. To date, only one contestant has been revealed. TV actor Nisha Rawal is the first contestant of the show who will be locked up in the prison. The show will have 16 celebrity contestants locked up in two prisons for 72 days.

