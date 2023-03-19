Home

Wait, What! Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Paid Approx. Rs 20 Lakh Per Head For Oscars 2023 Ticket

RRR won Oscars 2023 for Naatu Naatu song at the 95th Academy Awards. Not only Indians, but the entire world celebrated RRR’s win. Some members of the team, including the director and the lead actors, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, flew out to Los Angeles for the event, however, it has been reported that the Academy did not give free tickets for SS Rajamouli and his team to witness the ceremony. As claimed by the Economic Times, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose and their spouses were given free access to the Oscars 2023, while the rest of the team had to pay for the expensive ticket. The Academy Awards staff claims that only the recipient and their immediate family would be granted free entry to the ceremony, with the rest of the audience required to purchase tickets in order to participate in person.

Reportedly, the cost of each indivisiual was around Rs $25,000, which is approximately Rs 20.6 lakh. The event was also attended by director SS Rajamaouli, wife Rama, son Karthikeya, and daughter-in-law. Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who had pivotal parts in the film, brought their spouses too to the awards.

As soon as the video of Rajamouli sitting on the back row went viral, netizens trolled the Academy and termed it a shame. However, it was because the tickets were purchased by the RRR team itself.

