Waiting Hai actor Bhuwan Arora on his journey, Farzi success and roles he wants to explore: ‘Jo sab seekha hua hai wo showcase’ | Exclusive

During an exclusive conversation with India.com, Bhuwan Arora reflects on the struggles before his breakthrough and explains why he now wants to take on longer and more layered characters.

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Bhuwan Arora opens up on his acting journey (PC: Instagram)

Actor Bhuwan Arora has been steadily building his place in the Hindi entertainment industry with performances that have caught the attention of audiences. The actor, who stunned viewers with his role as Firoz in Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi Season 1, is now enjoying an exciting phase in his career with several projects lined up. He recently appeared in the web series Waiting Hai, which premiered on September 16 on Prime Video and MX Player and also stars Divyenndu and Harshita Gaur. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the series is set in Patna and follows a Railway Police officer investigating unusual patterns in Tatkal ticket bookings. Bhuwan plays Afroz Hamsa, a computer expert who develops software to help users book confirmed Tatkal tickets. His character becomes an important part of the story as the small operation slowly grows into a wider network of ticket agents. After Waiting Hai, Bhuwan will be seen in Dupahiya Season 2 and the gritty thriller Janaawar: The Beast Within Season 2, making this an interesting phase for the actor as he continues to explore different characters and genres.

Bhuwan Arora on a role he wanted but did not get after rejection

During an exclusive conversation with India.com, when Bhuwan Arora was asked if there was ever a project or role he really wanted but did not get after being rejected, the actor said there was no such disappointment. However, he recalled auditioning for the role of Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur. He said, “Mujhe har role shiddat se chahiye hote tha kyunki pehle toh koi script hi nahin milti thi naa, jab audition dete the toh dimaag mein yahi khayaali pulav pakta tha ki pata nahin kaisa chaarcter hoga, kyunki aam taur pe actors ko bs ek scene diya jata hai, kahani toh batayi nahi jati hai toh mujhe har baar yahi lagta tha ki kya kamaal ka role hai and aise bahut se roles hai jinke liye maine audition diye but wo mujhe nahi mile aur maine Munna Bhaiya jise Divyenndu ji ne play kiya tha that was also the one part that I auditioned for but I didn’t got but, mera take bahut alag tha uss character ko leke and when I saw Divyenndu he did a fabulous job and unhone ise cult character bana diya hai, but yes, this is something that I learned from and hum dono ki kafi baatein bhi hoti hai, hum dono Delhi se hai, kafi sare common grounds hai like dono FTII ke products hai, dono Delhi University ke hain aur ye saare factors common hai humare beech and ab humari mitrata kaafi ghanisht ho gayi hai and rahi baat disappointment ki toh mujhe aisa kuch feel nahi hua kyunki maine uski jagah duusra audition kar liya, wo diya, khatam ho gaya ab wo mila nahin mila, woh toh show banne ke baad mujhe samajh aaya ki kisko mila, hum uske aage badhte chale gaye and concentrate karte rahe aage badhkar, niraash nahi hue ki kyun nahi mil paya kyunki uska koi faayda nahi hai because ye cheezein ek actor ko demotivate karti hain and yahi koshish karte hai ki isse duur rahe and its best ki aaj pe and focus kare, future kisi ne dekha nahin hai and all that matters just concentrate on what you are doing today and ye maine Ajinkya Rahane ke ek interview mein bahut acchi baat suni thi, he was like maine kabhi socha nahi tha ki kabhi national team ke liye khelne wala hoon ya aisa kuch karunga, like subah uthte toh pehla focus yahi rehta tha ki chaar baje uthna zaruri hai taaki local train mil jaye and hum stadium pahunch jaye, phir ye important rehta tha ki aaj ka game kaisa rahega, thodi na ye socha tha ki aage ka safar kaisa rahega yahan tak pahunchenge ya nahin toh itna hi kahunga ki agar aap apne present ko dekhte hue sab kuch karenge toh future humesha set rahega.”

Bhuwan Arora on how Farzi changed his approach to choosing roles

Later, Bhuwan spoke about how the success of Farzi has influenced his approach towards choosing projects. He said, “Ab main thode se meatier parts dhundhta hoon, matlab jinki thodi length zyada ho ya phir jo bhi sab kuch seekha hua hai wo showcase karne ka mauka mile and usse pehle overall kahani achi honi chahiye, matlab do tarah ke approach hote hain ki yaa toh ap character ko dekho ki woh kitna acha hai ya phir main dekhun ki kahani kaisi hai and character kaisa hai toh meri overall jo pehli approach rehti hai but meri orientation bani hai wo badi footages, better primary parts wo offer hone lage hain aur wahi main talaashta hoon ki humesha kuch alag kar sakun, kyunki uss tarah ka confidence logon ko mujhe dekhne ke baad hi aaya hai ki haan isme capability hai and ye kheench sakta hai ye project, toh yahi koshish rehti hai ki mera waqt waste naa ho jaun ya mera time naa waste ho and ache se apna kirdaar nibhaa le jaun kyunki at last wahi sabse zaruri cheez hai.”