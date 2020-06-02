A day after the shocking demise of musician Wajid Khan, of Bollywood composers Sajid-Wajid, an old tweet of him remembering his late father is doing rounds on the internet. Wajid was a renowned music composer who died of a heart attack in a Mumbai hospital at the age of 42. The Bollywood celebrities were heartbroken with Wajid’s demise as it was not easy to gulp it down after Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor’s death. Also Read - Wajid Khan's Mother Razina Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Hospitalised

Wajid Khan’s July 2019 tweet has left us with a heavy heart as the words are so emotional. He had tweeted a picture of him posing with his brother Sajid Khan and their late father on the latter’s death anniversary. He wrote, “Six years hv just passed away without you PAPPA… Not a single day goes without thinking of you… Life has changed a lot but I miss you more n more as days passes… Aap ki kami bahut Mehsoos hoti hai… waiting till I meet you again…Love you miss you forever.” Also Read - Wajid Khan's Death: Salman Khan Pays a Loving Tribute to His Dear Friend And Frequent Collaborator

Have a look:

Six years hv just passed away without you PAPPA… Not a single day goes without thinking of you… Life has changed a lot but I miss you more n more as days passes… Aap ki kami bahut Mehsoos hoti hai… waiting till I meet you again…Love you miss you forever pic.twitter.com/vo9L1xopD7 Also Read - Wajid Khan Demise: From Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood Fraternity Mourn Death of Music Composer — Wajid Khan (@wajidkhan7) July 3, 2019

A video of Wajid Khan is also trending where he is seen singing the song “Hud Hud Dabangg” from his hospital bed. In the clip, the composer is unrecognisable, having shaved off his trademark beard. He tends to run short of breath after a point while singing at a stretch.

Wajid’s first and last composition in Bollywood was for Salman. He helped the actor in composing Bhai Bhai song that released in May. The song was made to spread harmony and peace in the times of COVID-19 and featured Salman casually singing and walking in the premise of his sprawling Panvel farmhouse.