Leaving millions of his fans, friends, and family reeling in shock, music composer Wajid Khan died on June 1 in Mumbai's Surana Sethia Hospital, Mumbai where he was being treated for kidney-related ailment. Wajid Khan's brother Sajid Khan and his family recently took to social media to pen an emotional post for the late musician.

Thanking the team of doctors who stood by Wajid in his difficult journey, Sajid and family wrote in a statement, "Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on June 1 at the 00:30 am in Surana Sethi"s hospital here. Wajid had a successful kidney transplant last year and was undergoing treatment for throat infection in the hospital. Dr Prince Surana was like a family and cared for Wajid like a brother with his team of doctors. The entire hospital staff who had been treating Wajid and taking care of him beyond the call of duty and had left no stone unturned for his treatment".

Read the full statement here:



On Tuesday, a family source had revealed that Sajid and Wajid’s mother, Razina Khan, also tested positive for coronavirus.

Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan‘s 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and went on to work on actor’s various films including Garv, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Partner, Veer, Wanted, Dabangg franchise and Ek Tha Tiger. Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like Mera He Jalwa, Fevicol Se and for Akshay in Chinta Ta Chita Chita from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others.

Salman paid tribute to Wajid in a tweet where he mentioned how he will remember him for the kind of person he was. He added that Wajid was a talented man and his work will always be remembered. Salman wrote, “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace …”