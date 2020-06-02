Music composer Wajid Khan’s mother Razina Khan has been tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment at Surana Sethia hospital in Mumbai. The reports suggest that she had contracted with Coronavirus before the composer did. As per the report in Times of India, she came in contact with the COVID-19 patients at the hospital when Wajid was getting treated for kidney-related issues at the same hospital. Also Read - Wajid Khan's Death: Salman Khan Pays a Loving Tribute to His Dear Friend And Frequent Collaborator

Speaking to ABP News, a source said, “Wajid’s mother Razina had already contracted Coronavirus before the late musician was infected with the virus. Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and throat infection, tested positive for COVID-19 later.” Also Read - Wajid Khan Demise: From Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood Fraternity Mourn Death of Music Composer

“Sajid-Wajid’s mother is better now and her condition has improved. She stayed in Surana Sethia hospital to take care of her ailing son. However, she contracted COVID-19 after she came in contact with other Coronavirus patients at the hospital”, the source added. Also Read - Wajid Khan Dies at 42: Priyanka Chopra Recalls The Hearty Laugh of Loved Composer in Her Heartbreaking Tweet

The musician Wajid of the Sajid-Wajid fame passed away during wee hours on Monday at the age of 42. His brother Sajid Khan confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest and even said that he had tested positive for COVID -19.

A source close to the musician revealed, “He had coronavirus. When you already have heart and kidney issues, your immunity is low. His situation worsened in the last few days.”



Among the first to confirm the news with a tweet of condolence was composer Salim Merchant of the Salim-Suleiman duo. “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family.. Safe travels bro.. @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken,” wrote Salim.

Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family 🙏 Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020

Wajid’s death sent shock waves across the industry and Bollywood fraternity poured their remembered his work and sent condolence to the family. Meanwhile, he was laid to rest at Versova cemetery, where Irrfan Khan was also cremated.