Wake Up Sid 2 Happening? Here’s The Truth Behind Ranbir Kapoor’s Latest Viral Video

Recently, a video of Ranbir Kapoor is doing rounds on the internet which has forced fans to manifest sequel of actor's hit film Wake Up Sid 2. However, read to know the truth.

Ranbir Kapoor to work for Wake Up Sid 2?

Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Wake Up Sid 2 on the cards? Well, Karan Johar’s recent post on Instagram force fans to believe that. On Wednesday, Karan dropped a video of Ranbir Kapoor waking up from sleep by listening to the tune of ‘Wake Up Sid,’ the title track of the film of the same name. After the post went online, it quickly grabbed netizens’ attention, and fans spammed Karan Johar’s comment section with questions, asking whether the sequel of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is on the cards or not.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma starred together for Wake Up Sid, which was released in 2009. After the release of the film, the movie turned out to be a massive hit among the audience. Now, according to a report by Indian Express created a buzz among the fans. A behind-the-scenes video of Ranbir and Konkona has forced fans to believe that the makers of Wake Up Sid are now planning a sequel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



A Reddit video that has been gaining widespread attention features Ranbir, Konkona, and actors Namit Das and Shikha Talsania, who portrayed Ranbir’s friends in the 2009 movie, collaborating on a project. Ranbir appears casually dressed in a blue shirt and off-white pants, while Konkona dons an outfit reminiscent of her Wake Up Sid character Aisha—wearing a white kurta and denim, complemented by a dupatta around her neck. Namit is spotted in a red floral shirt paired with beige-coloured shorts, and Shikha’s attire mirrors her character Laxmi from the film, sporting a pink shirt and blue denim.



As soon as the video went online, it garnered several views, and fans started expressing their wish to see Ranbir and Konkona together. A fan wrote on Reddit and said, “Please make a movie, both of you. Sid & Ayesha should be back.” Another Reddit user said, “It would be nice to see a sequel to Wake up Sid 15 years later. Could explore so many topics.”

About Wake Up Sid

The film was helmed by Ayan Mukerji, and the movie is about how much adulting is a roller coaster ride. The movie depicts Konkona Sensharma as an earnest, hardworking, and independent young woman. On the other hand, Sid’s character is completely opposite to Konkona. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Sid in the film, is a carefree youngster, who cares little about his career. The movie was a massive hit among the audience.

