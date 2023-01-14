Home

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja’s Action Comedy Creates Milestone Opening – Check Report

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's action comedy has created a new milestone on its opening day. - Check report

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 1: Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja starrer Waltair Veerayya is one of the much-anticipated festive releases of January 2023. The box office collection of the film has already set a milestone opening record for 2023. The Tollywood actioner which has a budget around Rs 140 Crore has garnered Rs 33 Crore already on day 1 as reported by entertainment portal Sacnilk.. The earning of the film is much better than Chiranjeevi’s previous action-drama GodFather. Despite facing competition from Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Veera Simha Reddy, the film has received a positive response from audiences.

CHIRANJEEVI-RAVI TEJA STARRER SETS NEW BOX OFFICE RECORD

Waltair Veerayya is expected to clock $1 Million-mark by Saturday in United States as reported by Business Today. As reported by the entertainment portal Track Tollywood, the theatrical rights of this film are valued at Rs 88 Crore and the Chiranjeevi starrer is expected to recover the same within its first week. The film’s box office estimates on Friday were around Rs 27 Crore, as reported by Track Tollywood.

CHECK OUT WALTAIR VEERAYYA’S DAY 1 WORLDWIDE BOX-OFFICE COLLECTION:

Nizam – Rs 5 Crore

Ceded – Rs 4 Crore

Uttarandhra – Rs 2.4 Crore

Guntur – Rs 2.76 Crore

East Godavari – Rs 2.68 Crore

West Godavari – Rs 2.06 Crore

Krishna – Rs 1.49 Crore

Nellore – Rs 1.05 Crore

AP/TS – Rs 21.44 Crore

ROI (Approx) – Rs 1.6 Crore

Overseas – Rs 4.7 Crore

Worldwide – Rs 27.74 Crore

The film has been directed by Bobby Kolli and Shruti Haasan also stars opposite Chiranjeevi in a crucial role.

For more updates on Waltair Veerayya box office collection, check out this space at India.com.