Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's action comedy has created a new milestone on its opening day. - Check report
Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 1: Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja starrer Waltair Veerayya is one of the much-anticipated festive releases of January 2023. The box office collection of the film has already set a milestone opening record for 2023. The Tollywood actioner which has a budget around Rs 140 Crore has garnered Rs 33 Crore already on day 1 as reported by entertainment portal Sacnilk.. The earning of the film is much better than Chiranjeevi’s previous action-drama GodFather. Despite facing competition from Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Veera Simha Reddy, the film has received a positive response from audiences.
CHIRANJEEVI-RAVI TEJA STARRER SETS NEW BOX OFFICE RECORD
Waltair Veerayya is expected to clock $1 Million-mark by Saturday in United States as reported by Business Today. As reported by the entertainment portal Track Tollywood, the theatrical rights of this film are valued at Rs 88 Crore and the Chiranjeevi starrer is expected to recover the same within its first week. The film’s box office estimates on Friday were around Rs 27 Crore, as reported by Track Tollywood.
CHECK OUT WALTAIR VEERAYYA’S DAY 1 WORLDWIDE BOX-OFFICE COLLECTION:
- Nizam – Rs 5 Crore
- Ceded – Rs 4 Crore
- Uttarandhra – Rs 2.4 Crore
- Guntur – Rs 2.76 Crore
- East Godavari – Rs 2.68 Crore
- West Godavari – Rs 2.06 Crore
- Krishna – Rs 1.49 Crore
- Nellore – Rs 1.05 Crore
- AP/TS – Rs 21.44 Crore
- ROI (Approx) – Rs 1.6 Crore
- Overseas – Rs 4.7 Crore
- Worldwide – Rs 27.74 Crore
The film has been directed by Bobby Kolli and Shruti Haasan also stars opposite Chiranjeevi in a crucial role.
