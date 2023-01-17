Home

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 4: Chiranjeevi’s Film Shows Unbelievable Run, Rs 100 Crore a Cakewalk in Week 1 – Check Detailed Report

Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 4: Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's film is on a stupendous run at the Box Office. The Monday figures are also in double-digit and there are no signs of it slowing down in the first week.

Waltari Veerayya Box Office Collection Day 4: Telugu film Waltair Veerayya is on a magnificent run at the Box Office in India. The Chiranjeevi starrer has been going strong since day 1 and it has continued to gain a double-digit number during the weekdays. After opening at Rs 29.6 crore on Friday, the film went on to collect Rs 16 crore on its first Monday.

Waltair Veerayya, which also features Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan among others in important roles, has collected Rs 86.20 crore (nett) after four days at the Box Office, reported the trade website sacnilk. And it has shown no signs of slowing down in the coming days.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF WALTAIR VEERAYAA:

Friday: Rs 29.6 crore Saturday: Rs 19.8 crore Sunday: Rs 20.8 crore Monday: Rs 16.00 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 86.20 crore (early estimates)

The collections are so impressive that reaching the benchmark of Rs 100 crore seems like a cakewalk for the film. If it continues at the same pace, Waltair Veerayya will be able to make a century at the Box Office within its first week. It’s interesting to note that the film is facing a solid clash at the ticket window with Nandamuri Balakrishnan starrer Veera Simha Reddy, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, and Thala Ajith’s Thunivu. Clearly, the clash hasn’t affected the stupendous run of Waltair Veerayya so far despite the other films also gaining good business.

The film is directed by Bobby and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It has received mixed reviews with many critics calling it a new wine in an old bottle. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Waltair Veerayya!