Waltair Veerayya Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Waltair Veerayya leaked online: Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's massy Telugu film has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Waltair Veerayya Movie Leaked online in HD quality: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan’s film Waltair Veerayya has hit the screens today. However, the Telugu film has also been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the same day. Waltair Veerayya was released on January 13 worldwide and it has received mixed reviews so far. The film is considered a full entertainment package by the audience who are always waiting to see a new dhamaka coming from Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja’s league of cinema during the festival time. This is the actors’ first outing this year on the occasion of Pongal.

Waltair Veerayya is facing a solid Box Office clash with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Thala Ajith’s Thunivu in many states. All these films have got a huge share of the audience. While there’s a lot of excitement among the audience to watch the film, there could be a little dent in this celebration as Waltair Veerayya has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, and Movierulz in HD quality.

Waltair Veerayya has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Veera Simha Reddy, Varisu, Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, and Anek among others.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).