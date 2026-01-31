Home

Entertainment

Want to see...: Aishwarya Rajesh recalls a shocking experience during a photoshoot where she was asked to...

‘Want to see…’: Aishwarya Rajesh recalls a shocking experience during a photoshoot where she was asked to…

The actor recalls a teenage incident that still troubles her, and raises questions about how vulnerable newcomers can be before entering films.

Years before recognition, awards, and strong roles on screen, Aishwarya Rajesh was a young girl trying to understand how the world outside worked. In a recent podcast with Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, the actor revisited a memory from her teenage days, one that left her shaken and confused.

Her experience is personal, but the concern she raises is larger. It reflects how easily young aspirants, unaware of industry realities, can be placed in uncomfortable situations in the name of opportunity.

Aishwarya Rajesh says, ‘I was very young, it…’

Aishwarya shared that she had gone for a photoshoot with her brother for support. What happened next caught her completely off guard.

“I was called for a photoshoot, and I went with my brother. I will never forget this incident. He asked my brother to sit outside. Then, he gave me sexy lingerie and said, wear this, I want to see your body. I was so young it confused me,” she said.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

She explained how the people present tried to convince her that this was normal and something she should agree to.

“Had they convinced me more, I would’ve worn it. But something in me made me want to tell them that I need my brother’s permission. Instead of telling my brother, I just left with him. It made me wonder how many young girls they’ve done this to; it shook me,” she said.

More than just one incident

For Aishwarya, this memory is not just about what happened to her, but about the thought that others might not have had the same instinct to walk away. She still feels grateful for that inner voice that told her to leave.

Aishwarya Rajesh’s early struggles

Aishwarya is the daughter of Telugu actor Rajesh and dancer Nagamani, granddaughter of actor Amarnath, and niece of actor Sri Lakshmi. Despite a film background, her childhood was filled with hardship.

Her father passed away when she was very young. Later, she lost two of her brothers. Raised in Chennai by her mother, she worked odd jobs before stepping into films. She also revealed that her father had lost his money in film production before his death.

She appeared as a child actor in Rambantu in 1995 but struggled for years before finding meaningful work.

Her lead debut came with Neethana Avan in 2010. Recognition followed by Kaaka Muttai in 2015. In 2025, she featured in Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga.

Who is Aishwarya Rajesh? Aishwarya Rajesh is an Indian actor who has worked across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. Born and raised in Chennai, she stepped into the entertainment world after winning the reality show Asatha Povathu Yaaru, which opened the door to acting opportunities. She made her film debut with Avargalum Ivargalum in 2011. However, it was her role in the National Award-winning Tamil film Kaaka Muttai (2014) that brought her widespread attention and appreciation. Over the years, Aishwarya has appeared in films such as Dharmadurai, Vada Chennai, Kanaa, Thittam Irandu, and Farhana. Her film choices reflect range, as she has comfortably moved between intense dramas, sports stories, and socially driven thrillers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.