Home

Entertainment

War 2: Hrithik Roshan Back in Action as Major Kabir in Aditya Chopra’s Spy Actioner

War 2: Hrithik Roshan Back in Action as Major Kabir in Aditya Chopra’s Spy Actioner

War 2: Hrithik Roshan is all set to reprise his role as Major Kabir in the sequel to YRF's spy action-thriller.

War 2: Hrithik Roshan Back in Action as Major Kabir in Aditya Chopra's Spy Actioner

War 2: Hrithik Roshan is currently busy wrapping up Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, India’s first live-aerial-action-thriller. The actor director duo has earlier collaborated in Bang Bang and War. With the massive success of Pathaan and the hype around Tiger 3, speculations were already rife about War 2. Yash Raj Films is currently basking on the monstrous box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer espionage thriller. Now, fans are excited and looking forward to more spin-offs and sequels ever since the creation of YRF spy universe. It has been revealed in Pathaan that SRK’s Pathaan, Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore played by Salman Khan and Hrithik’s Major Kabir Dhaliwal, all belong to the same spyverse. After Salman’s extended cameo in Shah Rukh’s spy actioner, audiences were eager to know about Hrithik’s return in War sequel.

HRITHIK ROSHAN’S KABIR AND JOHN ABRAHAM’S JIM TO CLASH IN WAR 2?

The scripting for War 2 has already been finalised by Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan and the shooting is expected to commence by end of 2023. “Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War was the third YRF spy film after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. But that film was created as a solo film with no clear connection to the previous Tiger movies. Pathaan started the crossover of previous spy characters and was directly linked to War, as reported by Peepingmoon. A source further added, “Salman’s Diwali release, Tiger 3, will continue the crossover, with SRK’s character making an extended cameo. And then will come Hrithik’s War 2, which will be a massive crossover of all five previous spy films. The sequel has been written in such a way that it has a connection with the previous spy stories. Hrithik will return as Major Kabir Dhaliwal; however, it’s yet unknown if the film will tell Kabir’s backstory with Jim (John Abraham) or if it’ll be set in a completely new setting.”

You may like to read

So far there is no confirmation about Sidharth Anand directing War 2 and it is being said that he might get replaced.

For more updates on War 2 and Hrithik Roshan, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.