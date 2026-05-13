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Was Alia Bhatt ignored by photographers on the Cannes 2026 red carpet?

Was Alia Bhatt ignored by photographers on the Cannes 2026 red carpet?

A video from Cannes 2026 featuring Alia Bhatt has triggered online debate as social media users question the attention she received from photographers during her red carpet appearance.

Alia Bhatt ignored at Cannes 2026 (PC: Twitter)

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 opening night quickly became a major online topic after a video of Alia Bhatt went viral on social media. The actress walked the red carpet on May 12 as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris and made a poised and elegant appearance that was widely shared by fans. While her couture look received appreciation, attention soon shifted to a viral clip that sparked debate over how photographers reacted during her moment on the red carpet.

Viral Cannes clip sparks debate online

In the widely circulated video, Alia is seen stepping onto the red carpet with confidence, smiling at the cameras, waving to the crowd and even blowing flying kisses. She continues to pose smoothly at different angles, maintaining her composure while waiting for photographers to capture her presence. However, viewers online noticed that several photographers in the background appeared to be focused more on other celebrities nearby. This observation quickly spread across social media platforms and led to divided opinions.

Watch viral video of Alia Bhatt from Cannes 2026 here

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Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan snubbed from Cannes campaign while Alia Bhatt takes centre stage, netizens REACT angrily, ‘Who raised your…’

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The reactions from fans on social media

The viral clip triggered a wide range of reactions online. One user wrote “No one intrested to click her pictures” while another commented “Who is she waving at? No cameraman is interested in her” expressing disappointment over the perceived lack of attention.

Another user added “She’s not even closer to being Superstar.. she’s a good actress no doubt.. but clearly not a Superstar.. Superstars are Deepika, Aishwarya and Priyanka.. i still remember that Cannes video of Deepika where photographers are shouting ‘over the shoulder please’ this is what we call aura and presence which is clearly missing this year with Alia bhatt” comparing different Bollywood stars and their red carpet presence.

At the same time many fans compared her with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s long-standing legacy and wrote, “The only Indian actor capable of turning heads creating show stopper moments and commanding publicity just by her presence is The OG Queen Aishwarya Rai, No one can match her aura and presence.”

Also read: Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt turns heads on Red Carpet in jaw-dropping Peach Tamara Ralph gown- See pics

What Alia Bhatt wore at Cannes 2026?

Despite the online debate Alia’s fashion appearance remained one of the biggest highlights of the evening. She wore a blush peach couture gown designed by Tamara Ralph. The strapless gown featured a structured corset bodice with a softly curved neckline that added elegance to the silhouette.

A flowing drape detail from the gown created movement and gave her walk a cinematic feel on the red carpet. Styled by Rhea Kapoor the look was completed with statement gemstone jewellery that elevated the outfit while keeping the focus on its soft couture design.

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