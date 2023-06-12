Home

Was Disha Vakani Abused on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Sets? Monika Bhadoriya Speaks

Disha Vakani left the show in 2015 and never joined back. Now, actor Monika Bhdoriya, who played the role of Bawri on the show, has something to add to the same.

Why did Disha Vakani leave Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Photo: TV show still/ Insagram-Monika Bhadoriya)

Mumbai: Actor Monika Bhadoriya has gone all rogue on the makers of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘. In her no-hold-bar interviews, she’s finally speaking about the harassment that she faced on the sets of the show and how she has seen other actors too getting humiliated and quitting the show at the end. In her new interview, she says she talks about Disha Vakani, the original Dayaben who left the show a few years ago and never joined back.

Monika revealed in her conversation with Bollywood Bubble that the show’s project director Sohail Ramani is habitual of harassing and abusing the artistes on the sets. Narrating an incident, she said he once hit an actor and showed no consciousness whatsoever. Monika said, “There was an actor, who had to send medicines for his mother, and he was late to the sets. Sohail started yelling at him and he even raised his hand, and there was a lot of chaos. I am a witness to this incident.”

When asked if it’s possible that Disha also faced a similar kind of abuse during her days on the show, Monika didn’t refuse. She, in fact, said she doesn’t know the exact reason but if someone who’s getting money and fame has decided to not be associated with the show in any capacity, then there has to be some serious issue. “Aapko accha koi pay kar raha hai aur koi bula raha hai aapko aur aap nahi aana chahte ho toh yehi reason hogi na aur kya reason ho sakta hai,” she said.

Disha took maternity leave in 2015 but never returned to work. She later revealed that she didn’t want to join the show. It’s been eight years since the show is running without its primary cast member. Producer Asit Modi has time and again talked about his failed attempt to get Disha back on board to play the beloved character. Talks were rife regarding having a new Dayaben on the show but nothing has been conspired yet.

