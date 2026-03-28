Home

Entertainment

Was THIS Dhurandhar 2 song created overnight? Jasmine Sandlas reveals the last-minute magic behind the viral track, name is…

Was THIS Dhurandhar 2 song created overnight? Jasmine Sandlas reveals the last-minute magic behind the viral track, name is…

Jasmine Sandlas shares how one of Dhurandhar 2’s most loved songs was written and recorded just hours before launch.

Sometimes, the biggest hits don’t come from long planning; they come from pure instinct. And that’s exactly the story behind one of Dhurandhar 2’s most loved tracks, Jaiye Sajana. As the Ranveer Singh starrer continues to dominate the box office, its music is quietly creating its own wave. From “Shararat” to “Main Aur Tu,” the album has struck a chord with listeners. But among all the tracks, Jaiye Sajana has sparked special attention, and now we know why.

Dhurandhar 2 music: Why the songs are getting so much love

The music of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has become one of the film’s strongest elements. Fans are not just watching the film, they’re also revisiting its songs. Singer Jasmine Sandlas, who has five tracks in the album, has been receiving praise for her voice and emotional depth. Many listeners feel the music fits perfectly into the intense world of the spy thriller, adding to the storytelling instead of just playing in the background.

Dhurandhar 2’s ‘Jaiye Sajana’ Making Story

In a recent chat, Jasmine revealed something surprising about Jaiye Sajana. The song was not planned months in advance; it came together at the last moment. She said, “[Jaiye Sajana] was created the day of the music album launch. I was at the studio at 4 am with Shashwat, and we were recording and writing the song the day that the music album launched! The day that we performed the songs was the day it was recorded!” This means the track that people are now listening to on loop was literally made just hours before it was presented to the audience.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Jasmine further shared that while a few parts were written earlier, the final version came together suddenly. She explained, “Kuch kuch parts humne teen mahine pehle likh liye thhe… and it was finalised ekdum se… It is very true to the feeling of loneliness and betrayal.” That raw emotion seems to be the reason why the song is connecting with so many listeners today. According to her, even the team did not expect the kind of response it is getting now.

Satinder Sartaaj’s voice adds magic

Another highlight of Jaiye Sajana is singer Satinder Sartaaj’s voice, especially in the hook line. Jasmine called it one of the most beautiful parts of the track, something audiences are loving the most. She also shared her excitement about working with him, calling it a “dream come true,” and credited Shashwat Sachdev for pushing her creatively during the process.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 continues the story of an Indian spy navigating Karachi’s underworld. The sequel dives deeper into Ranveer Singh’s character as he rises in power while trying to break a terror network. The film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in key roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.