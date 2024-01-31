Home

Entertainment

Was Vicky Jain Invited To Attend Bigg Boss OTT 3? No Signs Of Ankita Lokhande- Here’s What We Know

Was Vicky Jain Invited To Attend Bigg Boss OTT 3? No Signs Of Ankita Lokhande- Here’s What We Know

It is to be believed that the makers of the Bigg Bos OTT 3 have asked entrepreneur Vicky Jain to take part in the controversial reality show. However there has been no signs of Ankita Lokhande been approached for the reality show nor there are any official announcement.

Mumbai: Entrepreneur and television sensation Vikas Jain popularly known as Vicky in Bigg Boss 17 has been creating a buzz around the town. From attending parties with his co-contestants and later with his wife. Vicky Jain has surely become an internet sensation. Recently there have been rumours about Vicky Jain participating in the upcoming Bigg Boss OTT season 3. However, there have been no official updates on the same.

Trending Now

Did Vicky Jain Got Invited To Take Part in Bigg Boss OTT 3?

According to ETimes, the producers of the Bigg Boss OTT show were in conversation with businessman Vikas Jain to take part in the third season of the controversial reality show. However, there have been no updates on Ankita Lokhande taking an interest in the Bigg Boss OTT. Although it is worth noting that Vicky Jain might have not won the Bigg Boss 17 season but surely entertained the audience and created his own fanbase on the popular Hindi reality show.

You may like to read

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s Journey In Bigg Boss 17

The Pavitra Rishta actress and his husband stepped into the Bigg Boss 17 house in October 2023. The duo was no doubt the key highlights in Salman Khan’s reality show. From kicking to accusations of slapping, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were quite popular in portraying their personal relationship on national television.

However, Vicky got eliminated from BB’s house as the Grand Finale approached. On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande was among the top five contestants in Bigg Boss. Later, the Bollywood diva was also declared third runner-up of the season.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Life Post Bigg Boss 17 Eviction

The 37-year-old soon after getting eliminated from the Bigg Boss house made the headlines for partying with his former BB 17 contestants. Later, netizens reacted to Vicky Jain’s viral video and accused him of behaviour with other co-contestants.

Recently, Vicky praised his wife, Ankita for her journey inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. On Instagram with a string of pictures, Vicky captioned his post “Ankita, you did the Jains’ and the Lokhandes’ proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, harr cheez mai you were the best and I’m sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye (sic).”

In another post, Vicky Jain also shared an adorable picture with his fans where the pic showed Ankita and Vicky sitting together. The caption of the post read, “Through thick and thin, we’ve faced it all. Your resilience is inspiring and I have no doubt that whatever comes our way, you’ll handle it with grace. I’m with you (sic).”

Take a look at Vicky Jain’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Jain (@realvikasjainn)

What are your thoughts on Vicky Jain appearing again on the Bigg Boss OTT 3 season? Do you think he will enter the reality show without his wife Ankita Lokhande?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.