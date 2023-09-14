Aamir Khan And Ex-Wife Reena Dutta Pose Together

Home

Entertainment

WATCH: Aamir Khan Is All Smiles As He Poses With Ex-Wife Reena Dutta; Netizens Say ‘Perfect Example’

WATCH: Aamir Khan Is All Smiles As He Poses With Ex-Wife Reena Dutta; Netizens Say ‘Perfect Example’

Aamir Khan was recently clicked by the paparazzi outside a jewelry shop in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his ex-wive Reena Dutta.

Aamir Khan with ex-wife Reena Dutta. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Fans of Aamir Khan were recently in for a treat as Mr Perfectionist was spotted outside a jewellry shop in Mumbai. However, the actor was not alone, he was accompanied by his first ex-wife Reena Dutta. As the two posed for the cameras together, they were seen flaunting their beautiful smiles. Not just that, both Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were also seen getting into the same car. It seems like they were out in the city to do some shopping.

Trending Now

Aamir Khan was seen donning a printed kurta and a pajama. His breezy look was tied up with combed-back hair, comfy Crocs, and stylish spectacles. On the other hand, Reena Dutta opted for a kurta and pants look. She was also seen carrying her glasses, a book, along with a handbag.

You may like to read

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Netizens React To Aamir Khan’s Video

As soon as the post was up, Insta users started flooding the comment section. One of the netizens penned in the comments, “perfect example” for other ex couples. Another one wrote, “He is expert in handling exs” The third comment read, “Made for each other…old couple”

Aamir Khan- Reena Dutta Divorce

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were childhood sweethearts turned life partners. After knowing one another for a long time Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta finally tied the knot on April 18, 1986. The couple have two children together, their son Junaid Khan, and their daughter Ira Khan. Mr Perfectionist parted ways with Reena Dutt back in December 2002.

Aamir Khan found love for the second time in filmmaker Kiran Rao. They were co-workers who became life partners and were together for 15 years before they got divorced in 2021. During the course of their marriage, they became parents to a son, Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan To Get Married Soon

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to Nupur Shikhare back in November 2022. It is believed that the couple will be exchanging wedding vows in January 2024.

What’s Next For Aamir Khan?

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced that Aamir Khan will be releasing his next movie during Christmas 2024. His yet-to-be-tiled flick will be clashing at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s Welcome To The Jungle. Not much else is known about Mr Perfectionist’s next.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES