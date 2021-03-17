Days after quitting social media, Aamir Khan has now revealed the reason for his decision. Caught by paparazzi, Aamir has now put an end to all speculations. He said that he was not very active on social media anyway, “Aap log apni theories mat lagaiye. Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon. Social media pe hu kahaan main! Mujhe laga ki yaar waise bhi kuch daalta nahi hu main. (You must not apply your theories. I am always lost in my own world. Am I even there on social media? I anyway don’t post much on social media).” Aamir further mentioned that he will continue to communicate with his fans through media. The actor also urged the media to not speculate on his decision. Also Read - Aamir Khan Leaves Social Media, Says 'We Will Continue to Communicate'

Actor Aamir Khan had quit social media a day after his 56th birthday on Monday. In a statement issued through his social media platform, Aamir mentioned that he has decided to ‘drop the pretence’.

The actor’s full post read: “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last news on social media. Considering that I am So active anyway. I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_ official Lots of love, always” (sic).