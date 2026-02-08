By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Watch- After Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal attend RSS event
Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the RSS centenary celebrations in Mumbai, with Akshay Kumar Ananya Panday Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal attending on a later day of the event.
Mumbai saw a notable public gathering as several film personalities stepped out to attend an important cultural programme. The event drew attention not only for its theme but also for the familiar faces spotted at the venue, leading to widespread discussion online.
Day two of RSS Centenary celebrations
The second day of the RSS centenary programme was held on February 8 at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai. The event was part of a two-day lecture series titled 100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons. Several well-known names from the film industry attended the second day, adding visibility to the occasion.
Vicky Kaushal’s appearance
Vicky Kaushal arrived in a traditional yet stylish look. Sporting his Love and War moustache, he wore a dark brown shirt paired with a lighter brown Nehru jacket and white pants. The actor briefly interacted with the media outside the venue and acknowledged those gathered there.
Watch: Vicky Kaushal at RSS centenary programme
Karan Johar attends the RSS event
Filmmaker Karan Johar was also present and opted for a classic outfit. He wore a white kurta-pajama combined with a grey Nehru jacket. His appearance added to the buzz around the event as fans and photographers spotted him arriving at the auditorium.
Ananya Panday’s traditional look
Ananya Panday attended the programme dressed in a white and maroon Anarkali suit. Keeping her look simple and elegant, she was seen entering the venue alongside Karan Johar, drawing attention for her graceful ethnic attire.
Watch: Karan Johar and Ananya Panday at RSS centenary programme
Akshay Kumar’s formal style
Akshay Kumar arrived in a formal grey suit paired with matching trousers. He was seen stepping out of his car and greeting attendees before heading inside. His presence marked another major celebrity appearance on the second day of the celebrations.
Watch: Akshay Kumar at RSS centenary programme
Bollywood Actors Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal attends RSS’ Vyakhyanmala event in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/DvBSzjPe4D
— Megh Updates ™ (@MeghUpdates) February 8, 2026
Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor attended earlier
On February 7, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor attended the first day of the programme. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi were also present on the opening day. The centenary event highlighted the RSS journey over the last 100 years, its contributions to society and its vision for the future.
