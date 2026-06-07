Watch: Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna’s romantic dance on Taal song breaks the internet years later

A 25-year-old video of Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna dancing together has resurfaced online, delighting fans of Taal. The nostalgic clip has gone viral on social media.

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Actor Akshaye Khanna has been winning praise for his performance in Dhurandhar, with many viewers once again appreciating his acting talent. Since the film’s release, several old interviews and photographs of the actor have resurfaced online. Adding to the nostalgia, a clip from 1999 has gone viral, showing Akshaye Khanna sharing a romantic dance sequence with Aishwarya Rai on the Taal song.

The video has taken fans down memory lane, reminding them of one of Bollywood’s most beloved romantic films. For many, the resurfaced clip is a delightful throwback, rekindling fond memories of the timeless musical romance.

A 25-year-old video of Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna has resurfaced, leaving fans of Taal excited. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows the two actors dancing to the film’s iconic title track, Taal Se Taal Mila. The video has brought back fond memories of one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen pairs.

The clip is from a stage performance in Miami in 1999. Shortly after the release of Taal, Aishwarya and Akshaye were seen matching steps during a live performance, captivating the audience with their chemistry and energy.

Watch the viral video:

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After more than two decades, fans are once again praising the pair’s incredible chemistry on screen. In the video, Aishwarya Rai looks stunning in an Anarkali-style outfit, while Akshaye Khanna complements her perfectly with his charming appearance.

Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first worked together in Aa Ab Laut Chalen. They later reunited in Subhash Ghai’s Taal, where their on-screen pairing was widely appreciated by audiences. Besides Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film also starred Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.