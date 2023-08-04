Home

Watch: Akshay Kumar Plays Volleyball With Tiger Shroff And Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff will also be seen together in Karan Johar's first action entertainer.

Akshay Kumar was seen playing volleyball with Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff. (Photo credits: Twitter)

As movie buffs wait to witness Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2 on the big screen, an exciting video of the Airlift star has surfaced on social media. The clip features him enjoying a fun volleyball match with Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan. Akshay Kumar was seen shaking hands with Varun Dhawan as they all played volleyball at the Bawaal actor’s residence in Mumbai. Tiger Shroff flaunted his chiselled body as he played shirtless, whereas Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan were seen wearing T-shirts and comfy lowers.

Akshay Kumar to share the screen with Tiger Shroff

Fans are excited about Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff sharing the screen space in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2. Jahnvi Kapoor has been roped in as the leading lady of the movie. Recently, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were often seen together on the sets of their next. They were even seen playing various sports during the shoot. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2 is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on Eid 2024.

Check out the video below:



Varun Dhawan joins forces with Tiger Shroff for Karan Johar’s next

If the reports are to be believed, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff will also be seen together in Karan Johar’s first action entertainer. However, no official confirmation or announcement of this untitled drama has been made until now. If these reports turn out to be true, the movie will mark their primary collaboration.

All About OMG 2

Shifting our focus to OMG 2, the highly-awaited sequel will also see Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam essaying pivotal roles. Expected to reach the cinema halls on August 11, the film will be locking horns with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 at the box office.

The recently released trailer of OMG 2 shows Pankaj Tripathi as shiv bhakt who goes by the name of Kanti Sharan Mudgal. He decides to sue his son’s school after a video of his son circulates on social media, leading to his expulsion.

As Pankaj Tripathi’s character prays to God for help, Akshay Kumar’s character emerges from the Ganges in the form of a messenger of Lord Shiva. Pankaj Tripathi is later seen battling Yami Gautam in the courtroom.

