TV actors Ankita Lokhande, Usha Nadkarni who were seen in Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta, paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. SSR was also a part of Pavitra Rishta, infact it was his first TV serial where he played the role of Manav Deshmukh and Ankita featured opposite him as Archana Manav Deshmukh. Ankita danced on Sushant’s songs such as Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya, Pavitra Rishta theme song, KAun Tuje, Jab Tak, Mein Tera Boyfriend, etc. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's New Film to Stream on Disney+Hotstar After Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara?

After her dance performance, Ankita Lokhande gave a speech for SSR. She started with saying, “Aaj har dil shaant hai kyunki har dil mein sushant hai. I never thought of this day when I’ll say all this. We all miss you Sushant, we miss you”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Brother-in-Law on Actor’s Six-Months Death Anniversary: Agencies Are Doing Their Jobs, We Should Not be Impatient

Usha Nadkarni, who played Sushant’s mother in Pavitra Rishta, talked about the late actor. She said that she still remembers Sushant as his son. While shedding tears, Usha said: “On screen, mera Manav shant aur susheel tha. Off screen, badmash aur natkhat. Pehle pehle usne mere saath bahot masti ki, mujhe bahot gussa aata tha. Lekin baad mein, main bhi uske saath masti karne lagi. Aaj bhi mere dil mein mera Manav basta hai. Sahi mayene mein, yeh hamara pavitra rishta tha (On screen, my Manav {Sushant’s character’s name} was gentle but off screen, he was naughty. Initially, I would get annoyed but later on, I too started having fun. Even now, Manav lives in my heart. This was indeed our sacred bond).” Also Read - On Sushant Singh Rajput's Six-Month Death Anniversary, Sister Asks For Strength, Pledges to Fight For Justice

Watch this emotional video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sushant Singh Rajput left everyone shocked beyond words with his tragic death. Ankita and Sushant were in a six-year-long live-in relationship. The two met on the sets of Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta and started dating soon after. They broke up in 2016, which was also the last time Ankita had met Sushant.