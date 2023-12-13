Home

Watch: Bobby Deol is One Hot Beast in Transformational Video From Animal, Don’t Miss The Shower Scene And That Ripped Body!

Bobby Deol shared an exclusive video wherein show his chiselled body and six-pack abs. The video showed the transformation of Bobby into Animal's antagonist character Abrar.

Bobby Deol Flaunts chiseled body and six-pack

Bobby Deol has been grabbing attention since the recent release of ‘Animal’ hit the big screens. Despite having only an extended cameo in the movie, Bobby has made a grand comeback to the silver screen with ‘Animal.’ Recently, the actor treated fans to a thirst trap in the form of a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the film, and the response from fans has been overwhelming.

In the exclusive footage shared by Bobby, viewers get a glimpse of the actor during the shooting of ‘Animal.’ While getting his makeup done, Bobby expresses his love for playing an antagonist, stating, “It’s a film I’ve been waiting to shoot for some time.” The video showcases Bobby’s chiselled body and six-pack abs.

In another clip, the actor is seen getting the ‘right tan’ before engaging in a one-on-one tussle with Ranbir Kapoor. Bobby remarks in the clip, “This is what it is, preparing to get the right tan to shoot for this film. Tan looks good.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

On the penultimate day of the film’s shoot, the actress remarks, “When you enjoy shooting, you wish there were more days of work left.” The entire video on Instagram has left Bobby’s fans awestruck, with many expressing admiration for the actor’s appearance in the comments.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie ‘Animal’ is creating a buzz at the box office. On its 11th day, the film has globally amassed a collection of Rs 737.98 crore, as per T-Series.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Despite the controversies surrounding the film, it has managed to perform well at the box office.

The movie revolves around Ranbir Kapoor’s character, Ranvijay, who seeks revenge for an assassination attempt on his steel-magnate father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. While some praise ‘Animal’ for its exceptional performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, others criticize it for its depiction of toxic masculinity and violence.

