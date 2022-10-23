Free OTT: The trend of OTT apps has become very popular. For this, people also subscribe to OTT apps. But you can also watch Movies and TV Shows for free. Many apps and websites provide this facility. Here we are telling you about apps and websites where you can watch movies and tv shows without paying anything.Also Read - Google Introduces Clear Calling Feature on Pixel 7 Series

MX Player

MX Player was launched as an offline video player. Now it offers content in 12 languages. In this, you can see MX Originals and feature shows like Cheesecake, Queen, and Pandu. Many of its shows have become hits. Also Read - Apple Watch Spots Rare Cancer In 12-Year-Old Girl In US

Tubi

You can download Tubi from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. It provides free content streaming service. This is very good for those who like Hollywood movies. With this you can watch English movies and TV shows in HD quality. However, you will get to see ads on it. Also Read - Google Calls Rs1,338 Crore Penalty From CCI 'Major Setback For Indian Users'

Plex

Plex can also be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Apart from movies and TV shows, users can also watch more than 200 live TV channels for free with this streaming service. In this, you will also get Hindi content.

Voot

Voot offers many shows from Colors and MTV. In this, you can also watch movies for free. However, ads will also be seen in this. You can buy Voot Select subscription to access more premium content.

JioCinema

All Jio users can stream movies and TV series for free through the JioCinema app. It provides content in many languages ​​including Hindi. You can also watch live TV channels through this. For this, you need to have Jio recharge.