Love birds Gauahar Khan–Zaid Darba who are all set to marry on December 25, 2020, have started their pre-wedding functions with Chiksa ceremony on day 1. The #GaZa couple shared pictures from their ceremony and were seen in beautiful yellow outfits. Gauahar wore a beautiful multi printed yellow lehenga with yellow-silver gota pati choli and dupatta. On the other side, Zaid complimented her and wore a classic yellow kurta and white pajama for the event. They both looked stunning! Also Read - Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's Wedding Celebrations Kick-start With First Ceremony 'Chiksa', #GaZa Twin in Yellow in Dreamy Décor

After sharing a slew of pictures, here’s we got our hands on Gauahar and Zaid’s dhol dance from the ceremony. The couple on stage, is seen grooving to the beats of Dulhe Ka Sehra Suhana Lagta Hai, Say Shava Shava, Bole Chudiyan. Also Read - Tandav Teaser: Saif Ali Khan’s Political Drama Gives a Tour Inside Pataudi Palace

In one of the viral videos, Zaid is seen carrying Gauahar in his arms while performing dance. In another video, Gauahar-Zaid dance with their families on dhol beats. The videos are fun to watch. Don’t miss.

Have a look at Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar’s Dhol Dance:

The couple, who has been dating each other for a while now, will be tying the knot on December 25. They have shared pictures from their pre-wedding traditional ceremony – Chiksa. Chiksa is a traditional ceremony where the family gathers to give the groom and bride a turmeric facial. Sharing the same on Instagram, both Gauahar and Zaid captioned: “When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. ❤#Alhamdulillah Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations – Chiksa . #GaZabKaHaiDin #weddingbells #love #togetherforever #ILoveYou”.

Watch this space for more updates on the #GaZa wedding.