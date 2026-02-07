Home

Watch- Ghooskhor Pandat controversy fuels public anger as protesters burn effigies of Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey

Demonstrations erupted in several areas after a cultural dispute linked to Ghooskhor Pandat drew sharp reactions, leading to symbolic protests and heightened public tension.

Streets across India recently witnessed a wave of anger sparked by the upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat. People gathered with banners and slogans, expressing outrage over the film’s title and alleged content. Videos and images of protestors burning effigies of actor Manoj Bajpayee and producer Neeraj Pandey quickly spread online, drawing widespread attention.

Protests erupt in multiple cities against Manoj Bajpayee starrer

In Prayagraj, demonstrators burnt effigies of Neeraj Pandey, director Ritesh Shah and the lead actors at Subhash Chowk. Protestors demanded that Netflix, the platform releasing the film, halt its launch. They accused the makers of deliberately targeting Hindus and Brahmins by associating the term ‘ghooskhor’ with Pandat, a colloquial reference to priests or the Brahmin community.

Indore saw similar protests led by the Brahmin community. Effigies of Netflix and Manoj Bajpayee were set ablaze. Members of the Parshuram Sena warned that they would blacken the faces of Bajpayee and Pandey if their demands were ignored. One protestor stated, “We oppose the film; it should be banned. Otherwise Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey will have their faces blackened. We demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Censor Board ban this film.”

Watch the video of the protests here

The response to the controversy

Ghooskhor Pandat is a thriller featuring Manoj Bajpayee as a corrupt cop nicknamed Pandat. Neeraj Pandey issued a statement clarifying that the film does not target any community. He also confirmed that all promotional material including the first-look teaser would be temporarily removed. Authorities later stated that this decision followed directions from the Centre.

About the legal action

An FIR has been filed in Lucknow against the film’s makers for allegedly hurting religious and caste sentiments. The BJP welcomed this step. The film was originally slated to release on Netflix later this year, but no official release date has been confirmed following the protests and legal developments.

More about Ghooskhor Pandat

The story follows Ajay Dikshit, nicknamed Pandat, a corrupt cop from Delhi, played by Manoj Bajpayee who becomes embroiled in a global conspiracy after discovering an injured girl. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Divya Dutta, Akshay Oberoi, Shraddha Das and Kiku Sharda.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.