Watch: Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare Grooves To Jugnu Song, Netizens Say, ‘His Moves Are Just..’

Newly wedded couples Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare groove to Jugnu song. Fans appreciate the dancing skills of the groom.

Ira Khan Nupur Shikhare Wedding Ceremony: Daughter of Aamir Khan, Ira recently tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare, last week on January 3, 2024. The duo began their journey of togetherness taking their love story to the next stage. After completing a grand wedding in Mumbai. The family took off to Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur to continue their wedding celebrations. In a recent video uploaded on Instagram, Nupur and Ira were spotted grooving to the song. Soon the video received love and appreciation from fans and went viral on social media.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Dancing Video

After getting her hair and makeup done, Ira was dazzling in a white embroidered blouse paired with gold and pearl jewelry. In the initial part of the clip, Ira was seen awkwardly dancing to the song because of the mehndi applied on her hands.

Social media users were excited to see the moves of Nupur Sikhare. The groom donned a baby pink powdered shirt, paired with tan-coloured pants. He decided to opt for Kolhapuri footwear and completed his looks with a magenta-coloured scarf around his neck.

As the beats of the song dropped, Nupur along with his friends did the signature step of the Jugnu song composed by artist Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi. Others were seen cheering for his impressive moves and were appreciated by his friends and family.

Here’s a video of Nupur and Ira Khan Dancing to Jugnu Song- Watch

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Love Story

For the unversed, Nupur Shikhare is a professional fitness trainer and an athlete. Ira and Nupur started dating during the Covid period and since then the couple has been spotted together. The duo frequently post photos of each other on their social media handles. The couple also decided to opt for a traditional Marathi wedding in Mumbai.

