WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Bring Spark And Chemistry at LFW 2024 Runway, Fans Ask ‘Ananya Panday Kahan Hai’

Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur fascinated everyone as they walked the ramp in Kalki's extravagant Indian attire at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024 - See PICS

Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor captured the show with their stunning appearances. At the Lakme Fashion Week 2024, they dazzled everyone with their elegance and beauty while wearing Kalki’s exquisite Indian collection. ‘The Night Manager‘s’ stylish attire complemented ‘Dhadak‘ star’s elegant gait and the exquisite details of her traditional attire, which captured the attention of onlookers. It was remarkable because of their amazing chemistry and inherent sense of style, which added a fascinating element. Janhvi and Aditya’s ramp from day five went viral like wildfire on social media. Their fans and followers questioned about Aditya’s rumoured GF Ananya. One of the users wrote, “Ananya Panday crying in the corner.” Another user said, “Ananya Panday ko hona chajiye tha sath me ❤😍 (sic).” The third user jokingly wrote, “Ananya coy Kapur who?”

Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Set The Stage on Fire – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Janhvi Kapoor, the star of the Kalki display at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, looked amazing as the showstopper in a deep crimson lehenga. Even while the lehenga was primarily Indian, it included numerous Victorian details, such as the mermaid-like skirt shape, the over-the-shoulder drape, the floral filigree, and the cowl neckline. It was unusual to see jewel tones, like a deep ruby-red, on the runway in the heart of spring, as this time of year is usually dominated by pastel favourites.

Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Class And Elegance on Runway – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Aditya Roy Kapur Effortlessly Grabs Attention – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will appear in ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi,’ a drama about sports. This movie is Janhvi and Raj Kumar’s second joint venture following ‘Roohi’. The film will hit the big screens in April. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘The Night Manager,’ the official Hindi film version of John le Carre’s novel, which Banijay Asia and The Ink Factory made.

