Kamal Haasan Trains In Gun Shooting for KH233

WATCH: Kamal Haasan Begins Prepping For H Vinoth’s KH233, Trains In Gun Shooting

The video dropped by the production banner Raaj Kamal Films International features Kamal Haasan practicing gun shooting with shotgun and machine guns.

SRK's Jawan fever grips the nation. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Even at the age of 68, Kamal Haasan remains one of the most bankable stars in both the south and Bollywood. He continues to juggle multiple projects including H Vinoth’s next, named KH233. The latest update regarding the movie is that Kamal Haasan has commenced his preparation for the yet-to-be-titled drama. In a recent video dropped by Kamal Haasan’s home banner, Raaj Kamal Films International on X, the superstar can be seen polishing his shooting skills with a variety of ammunition including shotgun and machine guns.

Kamal Haasan Preps For KH233

The latest post by Raaj Kamal Films International has the caption, “Guts & Guns… Training Begins #FuriousAction in #KH233”. The video has definitely raised excitement for the flick among movie buffs. A Twitter user wrote in the comment section, “Looks promising… looking forward to it…” Another netizen shared, “Something Very Huge awaits us #KH233 #HVinoth.” One of the comments read, “Legends playing with Guns… Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan…”

Check out the video below:

From the latest video, it can be assumed that KH233 is going to be an action-packed ride. Bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media, the untitled movie is also believed to have Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu in significant roles. Nevertheless, the makers are yet to officially announce the cast and crew for the drama.

Kamal Haasan’s Travel Plans

On the other hand, latest reports also suggest that Kamal Haasan will be travelling to China for a holiday. Aside from this, the Chachi 420 star will also be visiting Dubai to be a part of the South Indian Movie Awards. Post returning from these trips, he will resume his work.

Kamal Haasan’s next Indian

Kamal Haasan has also made several headlines for his much-anticipated sequel, Indian 2. Directed by S Shankar, the film will also see Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Kalidas Jayaram in prominent roles. The sequel to the 1996 drama Indian is likely to release early next year.

In addition to this, Kamal Haasan has also been roped in as the antagonist for Prabhas and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

