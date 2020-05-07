Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor are having fun at home during the lockdown. They chill together and entertain fans with cute videos and pictures. After sharing a video of making Khushi taste carrot cake, here’s another shared by Janhvi Kapoor. She makes banana with toffee sauce and gives it to her sister. The video turns out to be interesting when Khushi eats a spoon and makes faces. In the funny video, Khushi is seen subtly rejecting the dish, and the video made us go LOL. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor on Lockdown And Insecurities: My Biggest Fear is Losing Someone I Love

Janhvi captioned the video, “Subtle rejection of my banana with toffee sauce.” Khushi, who always tastes Janhvi’s food while in bed, looked perplexed and muttered, “can I ask you to give plain banana.” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor's The Kargil Girl, Biopic on Gunjan Saxena, to Release on Netflix?

Watch the video here:

A few days ago, Janhvi shared a video where she baked a carrot cake for Khushi and was seen asking her to taste and review the dessert. This too was funny.

Watch:

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming rom-com RoohiAfza has changed its name to Roohi Afzana as per the latest video shared by Maddock films. The movie stars Janhvi in double roles alongside actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.