Watch: Mukesh Ambani’s Emotional Video From Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Wins Hearts Online, Netizens Say ‘Even Haters Can’t Hate This…’

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani tear up as they see the emotional bonding of their son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant who dancs her way into everyone's heart at the Hastakshar ceremony during their pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar. Watch this new video shared by Karan Johar.

Mukesh Ambani goes emotional at Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani's pre-wedding

Mumbai: It was as if the whole universe had conspired to make it look like the most dreamy event ever! When Radhika Merchant walked down the aisle, dancing her way into our hearts, she not only made Anant Ambani feel like the luckiest man in the world but also earned blessings and best wishes from all across the country, especially from both sides of the family. A new video shared by Karan Johar on Instagram shows the whole Ambani and Merchant families going emotional as they witness the wonderful union of two souls in Jamnagar. It’s an extension of the video which has been doing the rounds featuring Radhika performing beautifully on ‘Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli…’ during her bridal entry at the Hastakshar ceremony.

Karan on Wednesday took to Instagram and dropped a lovely video from the ceremony. He wrote a long note alongside the post and highlighted how the celebration radiated the warmth of a family’s bonding and love. “The celebrations were not only deeply immersed in warmth, family bonds and immense love but so beautifully resonant of our glorious Indian traditions (sic),” he wrote. He tagged ‘Nita Bhabhi, Mukesh Bhai, Anant Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Piramal’ as he wrote how this is one family which has found its way in everyone’s heart, especially through what they did in Jamnagar over the last weekend.

Watch the viral video of Mukesh Ambani going emotional at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The video especially highlights Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, crying like a child as he looks at a beautiful Radhika expressing her love for his son. Nita supports him as he slowly wipes the tears off his face. The delicate moment lights up the video and the ceremony which stands as a testimony to the emotionally knit Indian families which celebrate new relationships like no other.

Netizens took to the video’s comment section to shower love on Anant and Radhika, and the entire family. One Instagram user wrote, “Even haters can’t hate this wholesome event the Ambani’s hosted. It was all so beautiful, with something for everyone to take from…the importance and strength of family, even with rockstars and all the glitz and glamour, the belief and faith in divinity comes to the fore… (sic)” Another wrote, “Best part is mukesh ambani crying more than her own father! Lucky girl!❤️ (sic).”

This is one of the best moments from the three-day extravaganza and will be cherished for a long time!

