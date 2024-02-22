Home

Model and actress Poonam Pandey recently interacted with the media for the first time after faking her death to raise awareness about Cervical cancer. Read along.

Mumbai: A recent video of actress and model Poonam Pandey interacted with the media for the first time, after faking her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. Now in the short clip, Poonam Pandey is seen conversing with the media as she denies the allegation of publicity. Read along.

Poonam Pandey was found gathered around media personnel asking her multiple questions related to the fake death stunt that Poonam Pandey tried to pull off. Which failed miserably. Interacting with the media Poonam stated, “Aap logo ne kabhi diniya mai jhoot nahi bola kya. Or mere jhoot se kisi ka fayda hota hai toh aisa jhoot mai hazaar baar bolungi. (Have you never lied in your day? And if someone benefits from my lie, I will tell such a lie a thousand times) (sic).”

Poonam further stated, “Jitne logo ne me mere baar mai jo bhi bola hai. Usmai se ek bhi insaan cervical cancer ke baare mai kisi ne kabhi bhi baat nahi ki (Whatever people have said about me. Not a single person among them ever talked about cervical cancer) (sic).”

She concluded her statement by saying, “Toh aaj mai jo kuch kar rahi hu Cervical cancer ke liye toh aaj sabko problem hai. Mai apne fans se shama chahungi (So whatever I am doing today for cervical cancer is a problem for everyone. I would like to apologise to my fans as well.) (sic).”

Take a look at Poonam Pandey’s Latest Statement:

What Exactly Did Poonam Pandey Do?

For the unversed Poonam Pandey’s official Instagram account declared the actor dead on February 2, 2024. The story read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared (sic).”

The actress later released a video statement, revealing that she was actually alive, just a day after the news of her death. She explained that the purpose of the hoax was to raise awareness about cervical cancer. However, not everyone was supportive of her actions, as several celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut and Karan Kundrra, criticised the actress for her stunt.

What are your thoughts on Poonam Pandey’s fake death stunt? Do you think legal actions should be taken against Poonam Pandey??

