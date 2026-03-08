Watch- Rajat Dalal REACTS to Anurag Dobhal’s suicide attempt during Instagram live, calls it...

Social media was left stunned after popular YouTuber and influencer Anurag Dobhal reportedly attempted suicide during an Instagram Live session by crashing his car while driving at high speed. The incident, which allegedly took place on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad’s Masuri area, quickly sparked concern among fans and fellow influencers.

According to reports, Dobhal was driving at over 150 kmph while streaming live on Instagram. The disturbing incident immediately went viral on social media, leading to intense reactions from viewers and the influencer community. Now, former Bigg Boss contestant and social media personality Rajat Dalal has shared his strong views on the matter. While reacting to the incident, Rajat made it clear that he does not support the suicide attempt in any way, describing it as “unacceptable.”

Rajat Dalal questions the decision to end one’s life

Taking to his Instagram Story, Rajat Dalal addressed the incident and spoke about the pressures people face in life. While acknowledging that everyone deals with personal struggles, he questioned why someone would consider ending their life because of them.

“Itna kaunsa insaan toot jata hai ki apni zindagi khatam karne chala jata hai?” he said in his message. Rajat further emphasised that hardships are a part of life and everyone goes through difficult phases. In his words:

“Bhai, koi bhi dikkat aa rahi ho, usse embrace karo na. Kiske saath dikkat nahi aati? Kisi ka dil toot jata hai, koi jua mein haar jata hai, kisi ke shareer mein dikkat hoti hai, kisi ke ghar mein bimaari hoti hai… yeh sabke saath hota hai yaar.” Through his statement, Rajat attempted to highlight that challenges, whether emotional, financial or personal, are experienced by people across all walks of life.

Influencers must be mindful of their impact

Rajat Dalal also pointed out that influencers with millions of followers must remain conscious of the message their actions send to their audience. According to him, public figures hold a certain responsibility because their behaviour can influence young viewers. He questioned whether such incidents might unintentionally convey the message that when problems arise, the only option is to give up.

Rajat also revealed that he had been trying to contact Anurag Dobhal for several days but had been unable to reach him.

‘Tumhara baccha aane wala hai…’

In another part of his statement, Rajat spoke emotionally about Anurag’s personal life and future responsibilities.

“Koi kuch bhi bole, yeh cheez galat hai aur acceptable nahi hai. Tumhara baccha iss duniya mein aane wala hai, itni khushi ki baat hai, itna proud moment hai. Itni aage ki sochne wali baat hai, aur uss waqt tum apni zindagi khatam karne ja rahe ho 4 cheezon ke chakkar mein?”

Rajat stressed that when someone is going through a difficult moment, reaching out to friends or family can help. Instead of taking drastic steps during the Instagram Live session, he suggested that Dobhal could have simply spoken to someone and sought support.

Family matters should stay private, says Rajat

The influencer also addressed reports of family disputes surrounding the incident. While he said he was not aware of who was right or wrong, Rajat emphasised that such issues are better resolved privately rather than in the public spotlight. According to him, airing personal conflicts publicly can sometimes make matters worse instead of resolving them.

“Nuksaan tumhara hoga, tumhare parivaar ka hoga, aur kisi aur ka nahi. Jis hisaab se cheezein present ki ja rahi hain, woh sirf clout chase karna lag raha hai,” he concluded. As discussions around the incident continue online, the situation has once again raised questions about mental health, influencer responsibility and the pressures of social media visibility.