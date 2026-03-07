  • Home
Watch- Rapper Badshah apologises after Tateeree backlash, says ‘Haryana ka beta…’

Badshah has responded to the Tateeree song controversy by releasing a video message for the public. The rapper expresses regret over the backlash and appeals to people of Haryana for understanding while the debate around the track continues.

Badshah has addressed the controversy over his song Tateeree, apologizing to fans and the people of Haryana, saying, “The song is being taken off from everywhere” and asking them to forgive him, “Aap Haryana Ka Beta Samajh Kar Maaf Karenge.”

Watch the viral video of Badshah here

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)


*This copy is getting updated.*

