Watch: Rashmika Mandanna Gives Update on Pushpa 2, Shares Story Behind Her Name | Exclusive

Rashmika Mandanna talks about playing a Pakistani girl in Netflix' movie Mission Majnu. She shares an update on Pushpa 2 and reveals if the audience can expect another fiery dance number like 'Saami Saami' in the second film.

Watch Rashmika Mandanna Gives Update on Pushpa 2, Shares Story Behind Her Name | Exclusive (Photo: Gaurav Gautam for india.com)

Rashmika Mandanna interview: Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying her newfound popularity after the unbelievable success of Pushpa last year. The actor is now gearing up for the second film in the franchise with Allu Arjun and couldn’t be more excited. Speaking to india.com in an exclusive interview, Rashmika opens up on her upcoming movies, the names that her fans have given her, and the chemistry that she shares with her co-stars. The actor has just appeared in the Netflix film Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She also talks about playing the role of a Pakistani girl in the movie.

When asked if she feels restricted by the labels given to her like ‘Saami Saami girl’ or the ‘national crush’, Rashmika says if anything, she just feels grateful for the audience who can identify her with the characters she plays. “To be honest, since the beginning of my career, my first film, Kirik Party had Saanvi which got immense love and appreciation. Back then, I was like ‘can I do something more than this character’. Later, I was known as Geeta and that was a whole different world altogether. And then I felt if I can do something more. Then came Lilly and everyone started calling me by that name. Now, we have Srivalli. I think I am grateful that I have such lovely characters. People call me by these names. I feel I have done a good job. Now, Pushpa 2 is coming… so again, (they will call me) Srivalli. It’s exciting because you always want to see if you can break this and move forward,” she explains.

Rashmika also has something to say about Pushpa 2 which is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The actor has reunited with the team and started shooting for it this month. “Pushpa 2 has a lot of new things. There’s a lot of excitement. We are not going to disappoint the fans. The songs are going to be amazing. The scenes are going to be amazing,” she says, adding, “You’ll have to wait for it to see. But, something will happen,” when asked if she will groove to something like ‘Saami Saami’ again.

Rashmika speaks about his ‘girl gang’, and reveals the story behind her lovely name in a quick rapid fire round. Watch this interview to see the actor opening up on her personal and professional life like never before.