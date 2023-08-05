Home

Watch: Ryan Gosling’s Barbie-Themed Birthday Surprise For Greta Gerwig

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling surprised his Barbie director Greta Gerwig on her birthday with a flash mob performance which was inspired by the theme of their movie.

Ryan Gosling surprises Greta Gerwig. (Photo credits: Instagram)

Barbie director Greta Gerwig turned 40 on August 4. The director is on cloud nine after the success of her movie. Making the day even more special for her, Ryan Gosling, who starred as Ken in the movie, planned a surprise birthday gift for the filmmaker. To no one’s surprise, the theme was Barbie. The actor arranged a special Barbie-themed dance mob for Greta Gerwig. A video of the dance mob was shared on the official Instagram handle of the film Barbie. The video proves that for her Barbie cast, Greta Gerwig is everything.

Ryan Gosling’s Surprise For Greta Gerwig

In the video, a group of men can be seen dancing to I am just Ken. Later, they are joined by female dancers as the song changes to Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night. After the performance everyone starts to cheer and wish the director a happy birthday. An overwhelmed Greta Gerwig is seen wiping off tears of joy as she says, “I had no idea!’ She is later seen hugging everyone. The filmmaker was surprised at her Pilates class. The post was captioned, “As Kens know…. Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song and dance! Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings!!”

Fans React To Ryan Gosling’s Surprise

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote in the comment section, “I feel like Greta is one of those people who are just an absolute joy to exist around and a great friend. working with her for a whole movie?! Yes please!” Another Instagram user commented, “This is so sweet!!!! Wishing the director on her birthday.” A fan wrote, “Happy birthday to the Queen Greta! Thank you for all you do & bringing healing to so many.” Another comment read, “Happy birthday!! Thank you for giving us the event of the year!! Love you.”

All About Barbie

For those who have not watched Barbie yet, Ryan Gosling was seen as the plastic doll Ken in the movie. The movie which performed exceedingly well at the box office is inching closer to grossing a worldwide collection of $1 billion. Aside from Ryan Gosling, the film also stars Margot Robbie in the lead, along with America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell in pivotal roles.

