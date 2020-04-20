Actor Salman Khan has released his first music video – Pyar Karona to spread awareness about the growing spread of the coronavirus which has so far taken 543 lives and infected over 17,000 people in the country. In the video, Salman is seen asking people to take all the precautionary measures to protect them from the virus. He adds his own swag to the lyrics and also has a rap in the video. Salman asks people to ‘salute’ the policemen and the healthcare workers for working tirelessly to make us feel safe and protected against the deadly virus. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 20: Salman Khan Says He's Living in Bigg Boss House Amid Lockdown With People Who Came Here For Just Two Days

The lyrics of the song are written by Salman and Hussain Dalal. The video has been shot on a cell-phone at the actor's Panvel farmhouse while the music of the song has been composed by Sajid-Wajid. Salman has sung for movies before but this video seems special considering this is the actor's first independent music video and is intended towards public welfare than movie promotion. Watch the video here:

Earlier, while talking about Pyar Karona, Salman revealed that he has got two more videos coming up on the same lines. The actor said this is the time to stay united and motivate each other to do the right thing and follow the protocols of the lockdown. The actor told Bombay Times, “It’s been about a month now. This was the thing to do. In a situation like this, we can’t shoot a movie here, though we are so many of us together in the house. But we could definitely do a song using the equipment we have with us, like phone cameras. I sang the track and we edited the video here, but the music was composed in Mumbai. The lyrics express exactly what I want to tell the world — pyaar karona, madad karona, sabr rakho na.”

Gear up for two more videos like this! Your thoughts on this one though?