Home

Entertainment

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Teaches His Signature Pose to Ed Sheeran, Internet Loses Calm And Says ‘Moment Hai Bhai’

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Teaches His Signature Pose to Ed Sheeran, Internet Loses Calm And Says ‘Moment Hai Bhai’

Shah Rukh Khan recreated his signature pose with English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran during their recent interaction - Watch viral video

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Teaches His Signature Pose to Ed Sheeran, Internet Loses Calm And Says 'Moment Hai Bhai'

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is currently enjoying his time in India. He is prepping for his much anticipated second concert, which is set for March 16th, 2024. He has been entertaining Mumbai residents in the lead-up to his next performance, whether it be by hanging out with Bollywood celebrities or unexpectedly serenading youngsters at a local school. Amidst the abundance of videos on the internet, one specific one has gone viral featuring Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan and directed by none other than Farah Khan. In the video, Ed and SRK danced to the 2007 movie Om Shanti Om‘s song Deewangi Deewangi. The duo were seen laughing heartily as they recreated Bollywood King Khan’s famous pose, which ends with a warm gesture. The singer dropped the collab video with SRK on his Instagram handle alongside the caption that read, “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together….”

Om Shanti Om director Farah Khan expressed her happiness in a remark in the comment section of the viral video. She said, “If this was the last thing I directed i ll die happy 😁♥️ (sic).”

Shah Rukh Khan Teaches His Signature Pose to Ed Sheeran – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Ed Sheeran’s video went viral like wildfire on social media. Indian fans swamped the comment section with immense love and adoration. They dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “I’m done with this March Multiverse. Too many mad crossovers 🤯 (sic).” Another user wrote, “We are only three months into 2024 and what have we not seen ☠️ (sic).” The third user said, “Alexa, play ‘Perfect’ real quick.”

Ed recently also attended a party where he bumped into singer Armaan Malik. Armaan shared a video on Instagram that showed him teaching Ed some dance moves. In the video, he taught Ed the steps to ‘Butta Bomma‘ from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pooja Hegde reacted to the video, leaving heart, heart eyes and clap emojis.

For the unversed, Ed Sheeran is scheduled to play at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai. This will be his second visit to India, having previously visited in 2017. Before the main performance takes the stage, vocalist Prateek Kuhad will serenade the audience with a musical feast. They may also anticipate hit songs like Where Are You Now and You Are The Reason during singer Calum Scott’s opening act.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.