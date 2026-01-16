Home

Watch- Sunita Ahuja slams her husband Govinda for having multiple affairs, says, ‘Durga ka roop…’

Sunita Ahuja speaks candidly in a viral podcast promo, accusing husband Govinda of having multiple affairs and sharing how she reacted and handled family responsibilities.

A short promo clip from an upcoming podcast featuring Sunita Ahuja has gone viral across social media. In the video, Sunita speaks openly and without filters about her husband Govinda, his alleged affairs, her reactions over the years, and his bond with their children. The clip has sparked intense discussion, mainly because of her sharp words, candid tone, and emotional honesty.

What does the viral promo show?

The promo begins with Sunita making a bold statement, saying, “Main Govinda ko maaf nahi karungi.” Her words immediately set the tone. She then adds a warning with a mix of humour and intensity, saying, “Main Nepal ki hoon, ek khukhri nikaal dungi na toh sabki hawa nikal jayegi isliye kehti hu satark ho jaa beta.”

In another segment, she addresses rumours about women entering Govinda’s life. She says, “Aisi bahut si ladkiyaan aati hain, but then tum bewakoof thodi naa ho, tum 63 ke ho gaye ho, you have to get Tina get married, Yash ki career hai.” Through this, Sunita stresses responsibility and maturity over temptation.

Speaking about Govinda as a father

The clip then shifts to their son, Yash. Sunita reveals that despite being Govinda’s son, Yash never asked his father to make calls or use connections for his career. She says, “Being Govinda’s son, he didn’t tell Govinda ki aap idhar phone kar do udhar phone kar do.” She adds that Govinda also did not step in to help, which angered her. Sunita recalls confronting him directly, saying, “Maine usko muuh pe jaake bola tu baap hai ya kya hai bey.”

Towards the end of the promo, Sunita jokes about her surname and faith. Holding a mala, she says, “Ye maala jo hai wo Krishna bhagwan ka hai, Vyajanthimala, Radha Krishna ka mujhe bahut hai, pati Govinda hai naa mera.” When the anchor jokes, “Tabhi itni saari gopiyaan hai,” Sunita laughs and replies, “Yahi toh galat hai naa usko pata nahi hai ki jab ye Durga maa ka roop dhaaran karegi tab.” The clip ends there, leaving viewers wanting more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini)

About Sunita Ahuja and Govinda

Govinda married Sunita Munjal on March 11, 1987. At the peak of his popularity, their marriage was kept secret for nearly four years to protect his romantic hero image. The relationship was made public only after the birth of their daughter Tina.

The controveries

Their marriage has survived several controversies. In the 1990s, Govinda admitted to being deeply attracted to co-star Neelam Kothari, which reportedly caused a temporary break in his engagement with Sunita. In the early 2000s, rumours of an affair with Rani Mukerji during Hadh Kar Di Aapne led to reports of Sunita briefly moving out. Despite repeated rumours, the couple never divorced. In 2014, they renewed their vows in a traditional ceremony to mark 25 years of marriage, signalling a fresh commitment.

