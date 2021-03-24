Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), a comedy sitcom on Indian television has been immensely popular and still continues to be a favourite among people of all age groups. A comedy-family drama, based on the lives of people from different cultural backgrounds living together in a society called Gokuldham, the show has an immense fan base across the country and has been running successfully for over a decade now. Also Read - Inside Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi’s House - Simplicity All Over | View PICS

Interestingly, now TMKOC's loving Gada family, from Gokuldham will be seen in an all-new animated series. Yes, you heard us right. This April, one of the popular kid's channel rolls out the red carpet for the fun-loving members of Gokuldham society in their latest offering. Excited much?

The much-awaited animated series will feature Jethaalal, Dayaben, Bapuji and Tapu sena and they will be seen cooking up a storm of new rib-tickling moments, topped with fresh twists and turns that will leave all TMKOC fans totally amazed.

Here’s an exclusive promo of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

For the first time ever, with fresh new stories, the show brings in a host of gripping twists, amusing narratives that guarantee high decibel entertainment at its very best. This fun and friendly neighbourhood where carefree characters go about their lives, will present a bag full of surprising moments that are filled with exciting adventures. These new members will fascinate kids as they walk into their hearts and TV sets soon. We are totally excited about this one. What about you?

Check out another video here:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running Indian sitcom. Its first episode was aired on July 28, 2008.