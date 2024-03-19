Home

Entertainment

WATCH: Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Like a Glamorous Butterfly in Celestial Blue Lehenga With Embellished Cape

WATCH: Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Like a Glamorous Butterfly in Celestial Blue Lehenga With Embellished Cape

Tamannaah Bhatia shines brighter than diamond in Gaurav Gupta's stunning blue lehenga with sculpted blouse and embellished blouse - WATCH viral video!

Looks like Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to tie the knot. Wondering why we are thinking like this? The ‘Lust Stories 2‘ actor’s mesmerising look in Gaurav Gupta’s blue lehenga certainly made us realise that we are ready to see her as a bride. What do you think? Tamannaah Bhatia looked every bit gorgeous in a celestial blue lehenga paired with a sculpted blouse and floor-sweeping embellished cape. She accessorised her look with a diamond and ruby necklace. In the video which is now going viral on social media, the designer can be heard saying, “is giving a very princess vibe in this… it is innately sexy.” The caption on the video read, “The Gaurav Gupta Celestial Blue Lehenga. THE BRIDE SIDE | Season 3 Featuring @tamannaahspeaks. Tamannaah wears the celestial blue lehenga elevated with crystals & bugle beads, paired with a sculpted blouse and embellished cape.”

Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Ravishing in Blue Lehenga – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

Tamannaah Bhatia’s look from the video went viral on social media. Her fans and avid followers dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. They also called her ‘Disney princess’ in the comment section, and we see why!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.