The team of the original Teri Mitti song from Kesari has come together to bring another version of the song. The new version is a tribute to the frontline healthcare workers and doctors who are tirelessly working for the welfare of the people amid the tragic coronavirus crisis. The song highlights the courage of the doctors and how they need our support today more than ever. The video shows the reports of attacks on doctors all across the country and how people also pelted stones at the ambulance.

At the end of the video, Akshay Kumar appears and talks about how we always heard 'doctors are Gods' and each day today proves the same. The lyrics of the song are written by Manoj Muntashir who also penned down the lyrics of the original Teri Mitti song. The vocals are from B Praak. He also sang the original version. Watch the video here:

Teri Mitti Tribute is totally apt for the current situations and hits rights where it hurts the most. The lyrics are so hauntingly beautiful that you are left with a lump in your throat. “Sarhad par jo wardi khaaki thi, ap uska rang safed hua…” and “Vo nabz nahi phir thamne di, jis nabz ko humne thaam liya…” – the song is studded with lines which will live with you for long.

The video also uses the viral still of a doctor holding the map of India like a newborn baby – all secured and protected in her arms. Your thoughts on the video?